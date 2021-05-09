Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Endo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.300 EPS.

ENDP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.64.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

