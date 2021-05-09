Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Endo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.300 EPS.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,870. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.64.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

