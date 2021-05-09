Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Endo International also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 3,918,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

