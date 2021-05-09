Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ENRFF opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

