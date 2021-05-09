EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.740-5.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $93.13. 89,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,152. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

In other news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

