Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03 to $2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.138 billion to $1.148 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.

ENV stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.59. 730,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

