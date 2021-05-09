Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03 to $2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.138 billion to $1.148 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.
ENV stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.59. 730,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
