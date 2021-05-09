Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EPZM. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Epizyme by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $11,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.