EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Share Andrew L.

Share Andrew L. cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,456,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 732,000 shares during the period. EQT makes up about 89.1% of Share Andrew L.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Share Andrew L. owned approximately 1.60% of EQT worth $82,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 601.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 466,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE EQT opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

