EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.69 on Friday. EQT has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

