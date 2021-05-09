Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $259.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,208 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

