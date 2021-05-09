Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$27.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.65.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

TSE:ERO opened at C$27.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$14.54 and a 12 month high of C$28.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 40.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.33.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.