Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.16. Etsy has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

