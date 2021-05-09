Everbridge (EVBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.