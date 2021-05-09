Everest Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Everest has a market cap of $73.25 million and $1.92 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00248932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $693.93 or 0.01195683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00768230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.02 or 0.99482551 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

