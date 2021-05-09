EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.79% of EverQuote worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EVER stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $908.35 million, a P/E ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $472,301.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,058,349. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $1,215,201.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $3,976,718. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

