Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has $87.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.08.

NYSE:ES opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 613,786 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

