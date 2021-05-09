Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.20 million.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $5.22. 157,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%.

In other news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $71,709.15. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

