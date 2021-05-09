EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EVO Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

EVO Payments stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 213,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,665. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,263. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

