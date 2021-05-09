Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce sales of $5.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $26.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $37.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.83 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $97.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM remained flat at $$1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,821,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,181. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

