Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Posts Earnings Results

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EVFM stock remained flat at $$1.22 on Friday. 7,821,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $101.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

