Exagen (XGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exagen alerts:

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

XGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.