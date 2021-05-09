Exagen (XGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:XGN opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.
Exagen Company Profile
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
