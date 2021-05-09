Exane Derivatives Has $1.37 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cigna were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after acquiring an additional 366,443 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $261.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.39. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,144 shares of company stock valued at $58,148,450. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.27.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

