Exane Derivatives Has $1.60 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,667,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after purchasing an additional 949,570 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,098,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

