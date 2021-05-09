Exane Derivatives Has $793,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in MetLife were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

