Exane Derivatives Invests $5.01 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $150.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $150.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

