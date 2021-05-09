Exane Derivatives Purchases 37,438 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cameco were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Cameco by 221.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,008,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.