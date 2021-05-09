Exane Derivatives Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.41 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

