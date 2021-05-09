Exane Derivatives Sells 3,570 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 169.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,333 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 63,306 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

