Exane Derivatives Sells 9,331 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ping Identity were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -345.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PING shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $673,058. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

