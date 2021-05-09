ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $77.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.93. 90,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,935. ExlService has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,291 shares of company stock worth $6,399,412 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

