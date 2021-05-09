eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

eXp World stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. eXp World has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $176,003,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

