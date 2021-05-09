Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.46. 6,284,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,929. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.19.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

