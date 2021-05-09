Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $185.00 at Piper Sandler

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.19.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $173.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after buying an additional 373,426 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 164,753 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

