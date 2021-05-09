Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE:EXTN opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,136 shares in the company, valued at $533,494.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 62.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

