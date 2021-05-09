Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FB. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.11.

Shares of FB opened at $319.08 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

