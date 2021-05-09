Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,374. The company has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.