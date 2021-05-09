Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. On average, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

