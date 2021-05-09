Feathercoin Price Up 8% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $32,681.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006295 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

