Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRT. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

