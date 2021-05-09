Federal Signal Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE FSS opened at $43.07 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

