Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $3,491,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Federal Signal by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Federal Signal by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

