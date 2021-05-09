FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Hits $0.0001

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.61 or 0.00615060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

