Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,114,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,624. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $132.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

