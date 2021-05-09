Ferro (FOE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Ferro to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. On average, analysts expect Ferro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
About Ferro
Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.
