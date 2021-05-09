Ferro (FOE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Ferro to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. On average, analysts expect Ferro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

