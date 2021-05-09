Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

