Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of FIS opened at $151.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -842.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,616,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

