Field & Main Bank Acquires 120 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 892,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 65,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

