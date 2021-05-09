Field & Main Bank Acquires 185 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,682.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

