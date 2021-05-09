Field & Main Bank Buys 95 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,514,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $240.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $241.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.