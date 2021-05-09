Field & Main Bank Purchases 155 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

